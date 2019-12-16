News National ‘Where’s the Prime Minister?’: Mystery surrounds Scott Morrison as he takes a holiday
Updated:

‘Where’s the Prime Minister?’: Mystery surrounds Scott Morrison as he takes a holiday

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was rumoured to be in Hawaii, not dissimilar to August's Pacific Islands Forum at Funafuti, Tuvalu. Photo: AAP
Scott Morrison has staged a great escape from Sydney’s bushfire-related air pollution for a family holiday, but his office is tight-lipped on exactly where he is – insisting his whereabouts are “not a story”.

The rumour mill went into overdrive on Monday after a NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge claimed the PM had flown to Hawaii with his wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily.

“Where’s the Prime Minister? We just confirmed with the Deputy PM’s office that he’s acting PM until at least Thursday,” Mr Shoebridge said.

“Have they noticed the country is on fire? We have heard rumours @ScottMorrisonMP is in Hawaii  #ClimateEmergency.”

The New Daily has confirmed Nationals leader Michael McCormack will stand in as acting prime minister until Thursday.

But Mr Morrison’s office insists that claims he is holidaying in Hawaii are “wrong” while refusing to disclose his location or for how long he is on leave.

However, it’s understood he is on a private holiday and is not planning to visit Australian troops in the Middle East over the next few days, as prime ministers frequently do at this time of year.

Mr Morrison only has a limited window to spend time with his two girls during the school holidays as he has a busy schedule of overseas travel in coming weeks, including an important trip to India.

Mr Morrison remains under fire from critics for failing to take stronger action on climate change after weeks of extreme weather events, bushfires and a “public health crisis” in Sydney and Canberra from smoke in the air.

“I’ve lived all my life, pretty much, in Sydney and the haze that has come from those fires, I know has been deeply troubling to Sydneysiders,” Mr Morrison said last week.

“I know how unusual it is to see that haze across my city.

“And I know how distressing that has been, particularly for young people, who wouldn’t have seen that before.”

The last confirmed sighting of the Prime Minister was on Saturday when he posed with his wife, Jenny, at a Tina Arena concert.

“Date night with Jen last night at the new Coliseum Theatre in western Sydney. Great concert, great venue,” he posted on Facebook.

“Congrats to everyone who made it a reality at Rooty Hill.”

