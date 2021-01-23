The appointment of tennis champion Margaret Court to Australia’s top honour was meant to be a closely-guarded secret, but the award has already attracted high-level criticism.

The 78-year-old’s appointment as Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in this year’s Australia Day Honours List was due to be revealed late on Monday, but instead hit social media on Friday.

The award is to recognise Court’s “eminent service to tennis” as winner of a record 24 grand slam singles titles and a mentor for young athletes.

In an interview with AAP this week she described the honour as a great privilege.

Court’s tennis achievements have more recently been overshadowed by her views on homosexuality, conversion therapy, same-sex marriage and transgender people.

Daniel Andrews gives Court a serve

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday said he did not support Court receiving the honour.

I don’t believe that she has views that accord with the vast majority of people across our nation that see people, particularly from the LGBTQ community, as equal and deserving of dignity, respect and safety,” Mr Andrews told reporters.



“I don’t believe she shares those views and I don’t believe she should be honoured because of that,” he said.

Mr Andrews said he was “sick of talking about that person every summer”, when debate over whether to rename Margaret Court Arena inevitably reignites.

“We finish up having this discussion in one form or another every single summer.

“I would prefer not to be giving oxygen to some of these views. but you have asked me a question and I have answered it honestly.”

The Premier said the decision to include Court in the Australia Day honours was not his decision.

“That is not a matter for me. You might want to speak to [the people who made the decision] about why they think those views, which are disgraceful, hurtful and cost lives, should be honoured,” Mr Andrews said.

Court remains unrepentant

Court, a Pentecostal minister who runs the Victory Life Centre church in Perth, remains unrepentant.

“All my life I’ve had those views and I was just saying what the Bible says,” she told AAP on Friday.

“I should always be able to say my views biblically, being a pastor and helping people with marriages and family. And I’ll never change those views.

“I have nothing against people – I love the people. We have them come into our community services, all kinds – whether they’re gay, transgender, whatever they are.

“We never turn a person away and I think it’s been tried to be made out that I’m somebody that I’m not really. And I think that is very sad.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said compilation of the Honours List is an independent process.

“This is a completely independent set of processes. It is an announcement that will be announced on that day. It is a system that recognises the full spectrum of individuals across this country. I can’t comment on that,” he said.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Court has already been awarded for her tennis prowess.

“It’s clear for everyone to see that making her a Companion of the Order of Australia has nothing to do with tennis,” he tweeted.

Tennis greats’ push to rename Margaret Court Arena

Calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed are repeated each January as the attention of world tennis turns to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tennis greats including Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe and modern-day champion Andy Murray have all led calls for Court’s name to be removed from Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park in light of her views.

In 2020, Court garnered controversy at the Australian Open when she was honoured for the 50th anniversary of her grand slam.