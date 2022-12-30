The wackiest and weirdest stories from a wild 2022

What a humdinger of year!

We at The New Daily strive to keep our readers informed of the latest breaking news from home and abroad. We hope that over the past year, we’ve done so with aplomb and gusto.

Amidst all the hard-hitting stories that have flooded the ever-churning news cycle, plenty of peculiar yarns piqued our interest, and some left us scratching our heads in befuddlement.

So before we dash headlong into 2023, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the odder stories of the past year.

It’s not an exhaustive list, but here, in no particular order, are some of TND’s weirdest stories of 2022.

The Bureau of Meteorology caused quite the fracas when it issued a stern warning to Australians to stop using its common nicknames.

The timing of the rebrand was a bit skew-whiff as three states on the eastern seaboard were struggling with deadly flooding disasters which wiped out homes and businesses.

A feathered Australian native captured the hearts of millions after backing up his viral, scene-stealing social media presence with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Remember Liz Truss? Cast your mind back a whole three months to when anarchy was afoot in the UK.

After The Economist wrote that Ms Truss’s time as PM had “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce” the team at the Daily Star tabloid decided to put that theory to the test by live-streaming a $1 head of lettuce to see if it could outlive her premiership.

Firefighters in the US state of Alaska dealt with an unusual request for assistance from wildlife officers after a moose became stuck in a basement.

The creature had a misstep while grazing and tumbled through a window.

Scottish football club Celtic FC faced a backlash after rowdy fans disrupted a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen with an anti-royal chant.

Such drama.

A viral clip shared on social media showed Harry Styles walking to a seat next to Chris Pine for the movie’s screening at the Venice Film Festival – when he seemingly spat on his fellow actor as he sat down.

Debate raged on social media, despite the incident being captured from multiple angles.

A Utah man was arrested and charged, amid accusations he sparked a massive wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Deputies found a jar of marijuana in the man’s belongings but said he didn’t appear to be high.

We’ve heard of emotional support dogs and cats, even emotional support rabbits. But what about emotional support alligators?

A traveller from Indonesia was fined thousands of dollars after a biosecurity detector dog caught them trying to sneak undeclared McDonald’s into Australia.

You could say this unlucky interpreter fell fowl of live television.