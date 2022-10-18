Weather bureau sparks storm with bizarre name change plan

The Bureau of Meteorology has caused an online fracas with a stern warning to Australians to stop using its common nicknames.

In a peculiar rebranding, the bureau announced on Tuesday it wanted to be known by its full title or as the Bureau (with a capital B, please), rather than – as is common – the weather bureau or BOM.

It sent out a statement requesting media outlets update their editorial style, to “ensure references to the organisation are by its full name”, even citing the 1955 Meteorology Act.

“With an ever-increasing number of severe weather events, it is more crucial than ever that the Bureau of Meteorology’s insights, wisdom, data and information are shared, understood and acted upon,” it said.

“Through regular forecasts, warnings, monitoring and advice spanning the Australian region and Antarctic territory, the Bureau provides one of the most fundamental and widely used services of government.

“Please update your style guides accordingly.”

Murky response

The feedback for the abrupt moniker change was anything but sunny, as Twitter users highlighted the timing of the decision.

Thousands of Victorians have been left displaced this week following devastating floods across south-east Australia – with another forecast for heavy rain in coming days.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said her focus was on BOM providing accurate and “timely information to communities affected by floods.”

“The rebrand commenced under the previous government for reasons I don’t quite understand,” she said.

The government weather authority also noted that it would revise its social media handles to reflect these changes.

“Please note, to support this change we are updating our main Twitter handle to @TheBureau_Au. Our state Twitter handles will be updated to @TheBureau_NSW, @TheBureau_ACT, @TheBureau_Vic, @TheBureau_Tas, @TheBureau_Qld, @TheBureau_SA, @TheBureau_NT and @TheBureau_WA,” the Bureau wrote.

But disgruntled Twitter users were one step ahead – quick to point out that the handles it was seeking already belonged to other users or had not been snapped up by the weather agency before its announcement.

There are reports that the rebrand was a year in the making and came with a hefty price tag, costing tens of thousands of dollars.

The New Daily contacted the Bureau of Meteorology. It did not respond.