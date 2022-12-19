News Crime Men allegedly caught stealing from Wieambilla shooting site
Updated:
Live

Men allegedly caught stealing from Wieambilla shooting site

More details emerge about Wieambilla police killer

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two alleged looters have been arrested trying to steal motorbikes from the site of the deadly shooting in rural Queensland where two police officers and a civilian were gunned down.

A 23-year-old and 25-year-old were caught at 2am on Sunday by police patrolling the crime scene.

It is alleged they parked their car near the Wieambilla property before walking through bushland to the house.

They allegedly took two motorbikes and began pushing them back to their car before being caught by the patrolling officers.

Both men are from Tara, the local town.

wieambilla police shooting
Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold died in last week’s ambush, along with neighbour Alan Dare. Photo: AAP

The Wieambilla property is the site of the ambush in which Constables Matthew Arnold, Rachel McCrow and resident Alan Dare were shot dead.

Killers Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train died in a subsequent firefight with heavily armed tactical officers.

The two alleged looters have both been charged with with one count each of unlawful trespass, stealing by looting and two counts of supply dangerous drug (cannabis) in unrelated matters.

They will front Chinchilla Magistrates court on February 2.

The shooting has garnered national headlines and been met with an outpouring of grief and sympathy for the dead.

-AAP

Topics:

Nathaniel Train Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Salary sacrifice rort.
Ask the Expert: How to take advantage of salary sacrifice
Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz
Christmas Day weather 2022: What three models predict
A supplied image shows Federal Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic posing for a photo at the opening of the Harvest B facility in Penrith, Sydney
Australian-first factory to produce plant-based ‘meat’ ingredients
sustainable
Feel great about giving with TND’s sustainable gift guide
making money easy interest rate
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 49: Why we’re optimistic about 2023