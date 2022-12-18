Live

Unvaccinated Wieambilla shooter Nathaniel Train illegally snuck across the border into Queensland during COVID, carrying loaded guns and military knives, it has been reported.

A farmer who witnessed the strange border breach has told the ABC of the ‘sketchy’ encounter which happened a year ago in December 2021.

The Goondiwindi landholder reported the incident at the time to police who collected the loaded guns Train dumped there when his black 4WD stalled in flooded waters.

The bizarre encounter raises questions about how much information the police service had before four officers were sent to the Wieambilla property on Monday.

The ABC reports that just days after Queensland’s land border opened to vaccinated Australians in December last year, Train drove a Toyota Landcruiser loaded with weapons across a backroad crossing.

A farmer told the ABC Train had tried to ram the NSW border gate on the Boongangar Bridge in south-west Queensland. When that didn’t work he used an angle grinder on the padlock.

The farmer said he contacted police about the incident after finding Train on a flooded road near the border.

Train dumps loaded weapons

The farmer said Train “basically drowned the engine of the car” as he attempted to drive through a flooded section of road.

“He jumped out of the car and started ditching all the stuff out of the car and throwing it into the creek. I thought, ‘that looks sketchy’,” he told the ABC.

One of the farm workers asked Train what he was doing.

“He [Train] said he was an ‘anti-vaxxer’ and had lost his job because he wouldn’t get vaccinated and couldn’t see his family in Queensland,” the farmer said.

The farmer and farmhand towed Train’s car into their yard and offered to drop him about 6kms up the road, the ABC writes.

But first Train returned to his vehicle to take guns, a bow and arrow and some military-style “Rambo” knives, the farmer said.

“It was all very sketchy and I thought the best thing was that he got off our property and moved on,” he said.

The farmer told the ABC Train borrowed a phone and spoke to someone in code before he was picked up from the drop-off point.

Hours later, when water began receding, the farmer said they found weapons Train had ditched in the creek, including at least three loaded firearms and ammunition, hunting gear, camo gear, bow and target.

He contacted police about the weapons and they were eventually taken away.

A year later, Nathaniel, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey ambushed police on their remote Western Downs property with a hail of gunfire, and shot dead a neighbour.

The 4WD still remains where it was left a year ago.

Tearful tribute

Australia and South Africa Test cricketers have paid tribute to the two Queensland police officers and a local resident who were shot dead.

The two sides wore black armbands and a minute’s silence was observed before the first Test at the Gabba on Saturday in tribute to constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with local man Alan Dare.

The trio were gunned down at a rural property in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.

Queensland Police members were on hand at the tribute to their late colleagues — which was broadcast around the globe — and there were tears of grief over the loss of loved and valued members of the community.

Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith were seen comforting Queensland police officer Matt Herbert.

Speaking after the day’s play, spinner Lyon said the tragedy put playing professional sport in perspective.

“I wasn’t aware that the police were coming out for that but I’m bloody grateful that they did and were able to see the support of not us cricketers, but the Australian public and everyone. I thought it was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“Words can’t describe what they’re going through and it puts what we do in a pretty small basket.”

After the tribute, the players had to find a way to focus on their own roles, and it wasn’t easy.

“I know we all had a little moment there and we all said how tough that was, but come the cricket (starting) we’ve got to do our job,” Lyon said.

Presenter James Sherry addressed the sell-out crowd before the game commenced, saying: “Earlier this week our nation was shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Queensland’s Western Downs.

“Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends, the colleagues and all of those grieving the tragic deaths of Queensland Police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow and Mr Alan Dare of the Wieambilla community.”

The crowd burst into a round of applause in tribute to the fallen trio before observing the minute’s silence.

-with AAP