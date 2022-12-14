Chilling audio reveals horror of police ambush at Wieambilla

Live

Chilling audio has emerged of the moment four young police officers were ambushed by suspected right-wing conspiracy theorists at a rural Queensland property.

The attack – which left 29-year-old Constable Matthew Arnold and 26-year-old Constable Rachel McCrow dead – came after police went to the Wieambilla property on Monday afternoon in response to a missing person’s report.

Nathaniel Train, an ex-school principal, and his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey, were waiting for the officers.

The Train brothers were dressed in camouflage gear and heavily armed.

Queensland Police are investigating if they lured police to the property, four hours west of Brisbane. The killer trio’s links to only extremist conspiracy groups are also under investigation.

A neighbour, 58-tear-old Alan Dare, was also shot and killed by the trio.

Two other constables – Randall Kirk and Keeley Brough, both 28 – escaped the ambush.

There were multiple reports on Wednesday that the four officers arrived together at the remote property on Monday, only to find the gate locked.

They honked their car horns but there was no response, and no movement from inside the farmhouse.

According to the reports, Constables McCrow and Arnold jumped the locked fence, followed by their colleagues.

Within seconds, they were under heavy fire. The first two officers were hit, and fell to the ground.

Wieambilla shooter's past emerges

In chilling audio revealed on Wednesday, one male officer can be heard relaying their terrifying situation to police command.

“We believe POI (person of interest) 2 may be discharging rounds. Shots fired,” the officer says.

“It appears POI 2 is attempting to reload. POI 1 potentially taken a round here. POI 1 no movement. No movement from No.2 and appears to be blood on the ground.”

Only minutes later, the Train brothers approached the two young officers lying on the ground. Constable McCrow begged for her life, but both were shot dead.

“The ruthless, murderous trio have then gone and executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground. They have executed them in cold blood,” Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said on Tuesday.

Mr Dare, who came to investigate the gunfire on the property, was shot in the back.

Constable Brough hid in surrounding bushland, dialling triple-0 and frantically texting her family as the murderous trio lit a grassfire to try to flush her out.

“She actually believed that she was either going to be shot or she was going to be burnt alive,” Mr Leavers said.

“She was sending messages to loved ones saying she was at a point where she thought it was her time.

“She never stopped trying to do the right thing and communicate with her colleagues.”

Constable Kirk managed to flee and raise the alarm. The Train brothers and Stacey Train were eventually shot in a gunfight with 16 specialist police who arrived at the isolated home later on Monday.

Constable Kirk spoke from his hospital bed on Wednesday, after having surgery to remove shrapnel and repair injuries sustained after he was hit by intense fire from a host of weapons.

“I’m feeling fine, just a little sore. My main thoughts are with the other police families at this awful time,” he said in a statement released by the Queensland Police Union.

Constable Kirk, whose wife is expecting a baby within weeks, is expected to go home soon.

Constable Brough was also treated for injuries and has been released from hospital.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said she had met Constable Brough and spoken to Constable Kirk.

“They’re doing as well as can be expected, they’re grateful they’re alive,” she said.

“It’s a difficult time for them … because they were there when their partners were killed.”

She said NSW police had asked local officers to check on Nathaniel Train at the isolated Wieambilla property.

“That person had been missing for up to about 12 months, but people had been in contact with him,” she said.

“However, that contact was lost in recent days, and they just wanted to check on that missing person.”

A series of posts under the name of Gareth Train appear on conspiracy theory forums and include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.

One post refers to “black op police” and urges people to prepare themselves.

“Has reading anything from the 1901 constitution or quoting common law to the black op police with the guns helped anyone in Victoria and their rights,” a post from a user named Gareth Train said.

-with AAP