Australia ranks last for affordable broadband internet among developed nations, and experts say it’s yet more evidence that the taxpayer-funded National Broadband Network (NBN) is failing to deliver for consumers and the economy.

Rankings compiled by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Library and released this week revealed that Australia places 36th – last – when it comes to broadband affordability in OECD nations.

The results are “disappointing, devastating, but not surprising”, leading NBN researcher and University of Sydney infrastructure lecturer Tooran Alizadeh said.

In May, explosive research showed that one in two households in Australia’s three biggest cities – Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane – are being dudded with an inferior NBN connection.

“International studies are showing that we are at the very bottom of the list [for speed and affordability] … we are paying more for less,” Dr Alizadeh said.

The NBN, which is yet to be completed despite running more than $5 billion over budget, has been a disaster for consumers and the nation, she said.

“It is just amazing that we are in 2019 and we are still talking about basic infrastructure,” she said.

Let’s be honest, in 2019 internet is no longer a luxury it’s a necessity.



“If you cannot access the internet you cannot access some of the basic e-government services, let alone business opportunities, e-health and e-education opportunities. In many cases you can’t even apply for a job.”

Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) chief executive Teresa Corbin said NBN affordability is a major issue for many consumers.

“We’ve seen the cost of entry-level broadband plans increase to the point that many Aussie households are paying around $60 per month for this now-essential service,” Ms Corbin said.

The high cost of the service is placing financial stress on low-income earners and those on income support, she said.

ACCAN is calling for the introduction of a “concessional NBN product” that would see low-income earners able to access plans “potentially as low as $30 per month for unlimited home broadband”.