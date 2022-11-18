It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but NASA has big plans following its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon.

The space agency launched its first rocket in the Artemis program on Wednesday – an unmanned, 450,000-kilometre flight that scientists will use to gather data on space travel and then monitor conditions on the Moon’s surface.

It’s the first step in NASA’s plans for the next big leap in space travel.

The agency plans to send people to the Moon – and leave them there.

Those astronauts are scheduled to travel to the Moon on Artemis 3 no earlier than 2025. Artemis 3 will be the first crewed landing on the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

But why has it taken us 50 years to get this far?

Trial, error, and more trial

The launch of Artemis 1 marked a significant milestone in the history of space travel and exploration. But it didn’t come before some hiccups.

The $6.1 billion rocket initially could not take off as planned on Tuesday because of a fuel leak. So a brave group of technicians known as the ‘Red Crew’ worked underneath the gigantic, fully fuelled rocket and risked their lives fixing the problem.

They did, and so Artemis 1 was finally ready for take off (at the third attempt).

“It’s pretty scary,” Red Crew member Trent Annis told NASA TV. “My heart was pumping … the rocket is, you know, alive, it’s creaking, it’s making venting noises.”

The fuel leak was the latest in 10 weeks of delays caused by other technical problems, two hurricanes and two mammoth journeys for the 32-storey rocket from its hangar to the launch pad.

Great leap forward