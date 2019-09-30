News World Musk unveils Mars SpaceX rocket
Updated:

Musk unveils Mars SpaceX rocket

Elon Musk says he's preparing to launch a SpaceX spacecraft that's designed to carry a crew and cargo to anywhere in the solar system and land back on Earth. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Elon Musk has given space entusiasts a glimpse at his plans for “Starship,” a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually transport human passengers to Mars.

Mr Musk unveiled the SpaceX spacecraft, which is designed to carry a crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system.

In a live-streamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Mr Musk said on Saturday that the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet (19,812 metres) before landing back on Earth.

He says it’s essential for the viability of space travel to be able to re-use spacecraft and that it’s important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Mr Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

The goal is to “make space travel like air travel,” he said on stage on Saturday night, during a presentation rom the company’s Boca Chica test site near Brownsville, Texas.

“We’re really right on the cusp of what’s physically possible.”

Mr Musk responded to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s Friday tweet that said “Commercial Crew is years behind schedule.” Bridenstine also said the agency expects the same level of enthusiasm seen for SpaceX as on “the investments of the American taxpayer.”

Mr Musk was marking the eleventh anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

Trending Now

‘Baby sister, gone’: Mum mourned as hopes held for tiny daughter
A Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.
Vice president’s car collection auctioned following money laundering case
One in two e-scooter riders shirking road rules, Australian study shows
Just three weeks ago the town lost four homes to bushfires.
‘Uncontrollable, unpredictable’: Drought-stricken NSW on fire again
Imagine living to 85 and liking it? Then you’re probably halfway there
STIs are increasingly common, but stigma around them persists