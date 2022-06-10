Job seekers fear they could soon lose access to their income support payments amid a major overhaul of a key Centrelink program affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

A new service called WorkForce Australia will replace the controversial Jobactive program from July 4, and bring with it a new system of ‘mutual obligations’ – activities that job seekers must complete every month to access their payments.

Jobactive already requires job seekers to earn 100 points a month by doing activities such as internships, work for the dole, and approved study, but the points system will be updated under Workforce Australia.

Although Jobactive only has six categories under which job seekers can gain points, Workforce Australia will have 32.

Employment service providers and the Digital Services Contact Centre can also increase the values of certain tasks or activities to reflect the individual circumstances of job seekers and the tasks they are doing.

Welfare advocates said the planned introduction of the new service had been poorly communicated, with job seekers now worried their lack of understanding could lead to their payments being suspended.

But the government – which says the new program gives participants greater choice and flexibility – has confirmed that participants who fail to meet their points targets during their first month on the program will not lose access to their payments.

And one economist added that the changes would “soften” an otherwise “punitive system”.

Job seekers unclear on changes