The Australian Tax Office has given superannuation funds a six-month reprieve for the transfer of unclaimed super balances to ensure funds have enough cash for members.

The move was made in response to government’s controversial super early access scheme after concerns were raised the program could leave funds short on cash.

The scheme allows members facing economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus to withdraw $20,000 over two years from their super funds.

A shortage of cash could potentially create a problem for fund liquidity (the ability to quickly sell assets without hurting their price).

Treasury believes that move would cost $27 billion, or 1 per cent of total super balances. However research group Rice Warner believes it could total $50 billion

Ian Silk, CEO of Australian Super, the country’s largest fund at $170 billion, said the if the withdrawal proved to be at the upper end of estimates it could lead to a need for RBA liquidity support for a few small funds.

“As I see it, this has never happened before, that people have been able to take significant amounts of money out with virtually no notice. Any discussions about a funding facility, I think, have to be seen in that context…” he told the Australian Financial Review.

“We are providing this deferral so funds can focus on assisting their members,” the ATO said in a statement.

The ATO move “will leave the funds with $3 or $4 billion,” said David Knox, an actuary and partner with super group Mercer.

It will help.



Mr Knox said funding potential withdrawals should not overstretch super funds.

“I don’t see it as a major problem. You’re talking about a $2.7 trillion industry so at the government’s estimate it is 1 per cent,” he said.

“Even if it’s a bit more it should be all right as it doesn’t all need to be paid out on the one day. Some funds might be under more pressure due to their membership makeup, but the superannuation guarantee payments [from workers with jobs] will still be coming in.”

Overall super fund members have fared much better than other investment classes with not-for-profit funds being sustained through their unlisted investments.

While AustralianSuper and HostPlus said their unlisted investments had fallen by between 7 and 10 per cent in value, listed assets have fallen far further.

