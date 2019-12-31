Five of the most expensive properties sold in 2019

Agents specialising in Australia’s trophy home market had a difficult year in 2019.

Despite low interest rates and looser bank lending fuelling mini property booms in most prestige suburbs, deals above $20 million were few and far between.

Prestige buyers were understandably cautious after the worst downturn in modern history shaved 8.4 per cent off Australia’s median property price.

But their hesitancy didn’t stop new records being set.

Here are five of the most expensive property sales of 2019.

1. One Sydney Harbour – $140 million

The biggest sale of 2019 was also the biggest sale in history.

A mystery buyer shelled out $140 million for an unbuilt penthouse, eclipsing the $100 million paid by Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes for the former Fairfax family home, Fairwater, in September 2018.

The three-storey, off-the-plan apartment is part of Barangaroo’s One Sydney Harbour development.

As well as unrestricted views of the harbour, the penthouse will include a master bedroom “bigger than most homes”, and a rooftop complete with its own pool, spa and gym.

2. Wolseley Road, Point Piper – $40 million

Westpac board member Steve Harker recorded the biggest house sale of the year.

He sold his Point Piper mansion for $40 million to entrepreneur Gabriel Jakob in September.

The waterside residence spans three levels and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and parking space for three cars.

Mr Harker bought the home for $2.01 million in 1993.

3. Fisher Avenue, Vaucluse – $37 million

High-profile plastic surgeon Michael Miroshnik pocketed a cool $37 million for his three-level residence in Vaucluse earlier this year.

The self-proclaimed “breast master” sold his architecturally-designed home to Quilton toilet paper heir Sunny Ngai.

Mr Miroshnik bought the original four-bedroom home for $7.15 million in 2014, before renovating the property with the help of Bondi Beach-based architecture firm Kaintoch Design Studio.

The property was on the market for a year before Mr Ngai snapped it up.

4. Bomera, Wylde Street, Potts Point – $34 million

The fourth property on our list is an iconic Potts Point mansion.

Bomera was built in 1856 for the colonial merchant William McQuade.

In October, British steel tsar Sanjeev Gupta bought it for roughly $34 million.

The eight-bedroom, five-bathroom sandstone home sits on a 2308-square-metre block and overlooks Sydney Harbour.

Marble floors, gilded cornices and sparkling chandeliers feature throughout. And the walk-in pantry’s bigger than most homes.

5. The Crescent, Vaucluse – $32.5 million

Industrie co-founder Susie Kelly sold her beachfront house in Vaucluse for $32.5 million in November.

The 1200-square-metre home is one of seven backing onto Kutti Beach.

Designed by renowned architect Graham Jahn, it boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and parking space for two cars.

It also comes with some of the best views in the city, and a boat shed that doubles as a striking waterside bar.