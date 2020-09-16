From Pauline Hanson stubby holders to coronavirus service cuts and delivery delays, Australia Post continues to find itself at the centre of controversy despite making millions in pandemic profits.

Now the firm is being accused of hypocrisy over attempts to prevent posties exposing ongoing backlogs in delivery centres that they claim pose workplace safety hazards.

Australia Post workers in Victoria have been threatened with disciplinary action should they share photos of ongoing parcel backlogs at processing centres, The New Daily revealed last week.

For staff from Australia Post’s corporate headquarters “volunteering” as delivery drivers, though, it appears to be a very different story.

As frontline workers have been threatened with disciplinary action, corporate staff have been praised by Australia Post bosses for sharing photos of parcels and processing centres online while moonlighting as delivery drivers, The New Daily can reveal.

Photos shared publicly on corporate networking site LinkedIn show corporate staff and managers posing in processing centres and with parcels.

“Volunteering yesterday to deliver parcels was a great experience. Seeing the backlog volumes from one of many Australia Post pop-up sites really put it into perspective how fast consumer habits are shifting towards online,” one post read, alongside photos of a delivery centre and parcels piled up in the boot of a car.

Instead of threats of disciplinary action, the photos have garnered praise, receiving scores of ‘likes’ and positive comments from Australia Post corporate managers and staff.

“Hats off to those drivers that deliver triple or more of the volume that us enthusiastic volunteers did every day!” another post by a manager read alongside a photo inside a delivery centre.

Communications Workers Union Victorian state secretary Leroy Lazaro said the photos and positive comments posted by corporate staff and bosses expose a “double standard” within Australia Post.

“This is hypocrisy in its highest,” Mr Lazaro said.

“We know many people who have been warned and threatened about photo taking in the past … 100 per cent it’s a double standard where managers, or people in higher positions, are allowed to get away with stuff and postal delivery officers are being threatened for trying to expose the unsafe conditions they are working in.”

The New Daily asked Australia Post whether a double standard exists.

“Due to the potential for personal information to be visible in photographs of parcels and letters, and to protect our customers’ privacy, the photography of mail is prohibited other than when it is part of a delivery procedure such as when a parcel is safe dropped,” a spokesperson said.

“Where we become aware of photographs that have been taken of mail, the photographs will be reviewed to ensure personal information is not disclosed. Appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”

Why are ‘volunteers’ delivering your mail?