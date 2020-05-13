Regional Express says it is considering operating between Australia’s major cities from early 2021, following Virgin Australia’s into voluntary administration.

The regional airline said on Wednesday it would need $200 million to start “domestic operations in Australia” and had been approached by several parties about providing the equity.

“The Rex board believes that with sufficient capital injection, there is a confluence of circumstances which render the start of domestic operations by Rex to be a particularly compelling proposition,” it said.

The plan comes at a troubled time for the airline industry with the vast majority of flights grounded domestically and almost no international passenger planes flying.

In March, as strict travel restrictions were imposed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Rex was one of the Australian airlines to benefit from a $715 million federal government boost to help the sector navigate the pandemic.

The company said on Wednesday it would decide if it should proceed with its capital city plan within eight weeks. If it did, domestic operations would commence on March 1, 2021, and the regional airline would take on the might of Qantas and – most likely – Virgin Australia under its new owners.

Rex has a fleet of 60 Saab 340 turboprop aircraft.

Before the pandemic it was flying 1500 weekly flights to 59 destinations in regional Australia. Since the virus crisis it has been flying just five routes in Queensland as part of a contract with the state government.

At 12.26 AEDT, Rex shares were up 42.2 per cent to $1.28.

-with AAP