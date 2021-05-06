There’s already backstabbing and drama in the boardroom of Celebrity Apprentice Australia – and that’s just the teaser trailer.

The upcoming season promises tears and triumphs as notable Australians try their luck on the show that made Donald Trump a star.

Comprised of many household names (and some you might have to Google), our contestants will be divided into two teams where they will need to use their creativity and talent to win prizes for their chosen charities.

Comedian Ross Noble, radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, fashion designer Camilla Franks, singer and musical star Anthony Callea are all in the running.

Joining them is influencer and former Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis, celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges and The Veronicas – who have entered as a single contestant.

Model and Survivor Australia star David Genat can be seen in the trailer pledging to have Bridges’ back in the boardroom, only to betray her later on.

Channel Nine has spared no expense in its attempt to revive the series, which has been on hiatus since 2015.

This time around, British billionaire and business mogul Lord Alan Sugar will take reign supreme as the show’s CEO.

Lord Sugar is more than qualified for the gig, with 15 seasons as head honcho under his belt on the UK version of The Apprentice.

And what is a CEO without his trusty advisors?

This time around, activewear whizz Lorna Jane Clarkson and Boost Juice’s Janine Allis will take on the roles as Lord Sugar’s righthand ladies.

Trump’s top job stakes

Most of the world got to know former US president Trump through his emphatic “you’re fired!” catchline on The Apprentice.

Even after he left the show and began his tumultuous stint in the Oval Office, he stayed on as an executive producer and was still reportedly pocketing $US7 million ($9 million) from the franchise.

It would appear the only spin-off he’s not making money off is the Australian one.

Trump’s earnings from “foreign versions” of The Apprentice were the subject of a lawsuit in late 2016.

In 2017, it was determined he was profiting from overseas iterations, including the UK version, fronted by Lord Sugar.

Trump was in office at the time, which is significant because US law states that no officeholder may accept any present or title from a foreign state.

The lawsuit specifically targeted “payments from foreign-government-owned broadcasters related to rebroadcasts and foreign versions of the television program The Apprentice and its spinoffs”.