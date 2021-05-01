May brings with it colder conditions but some very hot, very fresh content to spice up your screens.

As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, snuggling up on the couch to watch a show seems to be the order of business.

This month, a new adult animated comedy series hits our screens, as does a highly anticipated Amy Adams film that has been years in the making.

Here is what to watch in May:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – May 1 (Stan)

Racers, start your engines!

RuPaul has (finally) brought his competitive drag show to Australia, and will feature some of the most talented queens this side of the equator.

With celebrity guest judges including Kylie and Danni Minogue and Taika Waititi, you won’t want to miss a single episode of the comedic chaos that is sure to ensue.

May the best (wo)man win.

I Am Greta – May 1 (Stan)

Whether you know her for the scathing ‘How dare you!’ speech at the United Nations or her witty responses to Donald Trump’s taunts, there is no doubt Greta Thunberg has left her mark on the world.

This new documentary follows the teenage environmental activist around the world as she meets with leading scientists to discuss the climate crisis.

The Great North – May 3 (Binge)

If you loved the oddball cartoon comedy Bob’s Burgers, you’re going to love The Great North.

The new series follows Beef Tobin (voiced by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman), a single father living in the Alaskan town of Lone Moose with his four children.

Animated by Bento Box studio and co-created by Bob’s Burger backbones, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, this new show moves things way up North.

See What You Made Me Do – May 5 (SBS On Demand)

Inspired by her award-winning book of the same name, investigative journalist Jess Hill takes a gripping and disturbing look into one of our nation’s biggest scourges: domestic violence.

Hill talks with survivors, perpetrators and those working in domestic violence spaces to find out how we can tackle this problem.

This three-part documentary offers viewers a realistic insight into what happens behind closed doors, and what we can do to help.

The Sons of Sam – May 5 (Netflix)

Audiences’ appetitite for true crime stories appears to be insatiable, and The Sons of Sam is the latest limited series set to send chills down spines.

The series will cover the hunt for a serial killer in the late 1970s, with director Joshua Zeman (Cropsey, The Killing Season) tracking the infamous .44 Calibre Killer who terrorised New York.

The Woman In The Window –May 14 (Netflix)

Originally due to screen in theatres in May 2020, fans have been waiting to see this film for a full year.

Amy Adams plays the agoraphobic Dr Anna Fox, who witnesses something sinister while keeping tabs on her seemingly perfect neighbours, the Russels.

This thrilling film also features a stellar cast, including Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Fred Hechinger.

Anthony – May 14 (BritBox)

Another one for the true crime aficionados.

This Royal Television Society-nominated film is based on the disturbing true story of Anthony Walker, a black 18-year-old murdered in an unprovoked, racist attack in the UK in 2005.

This dramatised recount will take you deep into Walker’s life, exploring his religious ties, his aspirations to become a lawyer and a bittersweet prediction of what his life might have been like had he not been the victim of violent racism.

The Underground Railroad – May 14 (Amazon Prime)

The Underground Railroad is one of the streaming highlights of the month.

Based on the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, this new series follows a young girl named Cora who escapes the Deep South plantation where she is enslaved.

Helmed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, the gripping and suspenseful drama is binge-worthy television at its finest.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton and American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe.

Eurovision Song Contest – May 19-23 (SBS On Demand)

Europe’s (and Australia’s) most popular song contest is finally back on our screens after the coronavirus forced the organisers to cancel the 2020 event.

This year, co-hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will broadcast live, but have sadly missed out on attending the ceremony in Rotterdam, Holland.

Australia’s contender is Montaigne, who also won’t be in the Netherlands but will still be bringing the fire from Down Under. (Yes, we are still involved despite being savagely robbed of the title in 2016. We are still awaiting justice for Dami Im.)

Grab your sequins, your wind machines and your pyrotechnics because the campest and most fabulous season of the year is finally upon us.

You can livestream each night of the ceremony on SBS On Demand.

Army of the Dead – May 21 (Netflix)

Following the lukewarm reception for Justice League, Zack Snyder has something to prove.

When zombies overrun Las Vegas, a group of soldiers take a risk by venturing into a quarantined zone to pull off the most dangerous heist of all time.

Written, directed and produced by Snyder, Army of the Dead brings a new take on the classic zombie-horror genre.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Huma Qureshi.