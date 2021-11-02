Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry in COP26 address

Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a video message addressing the world’s leaders attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The Queen’s address included praise for her late husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Charles, and his son Prince William for their environmental efforts.

The Queen said she was honoured to address climate change at the summit, as it was a top of great passion for the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April this year.

“I remember well that. In 1969, he told an academic gathering, ‘If the world’s pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time’.”

“It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son, Charles, and his eldest son, William,” she said.

“I could not be more proud of them.”

However, the Queen’s praise fell short of recognition for William’s brother, Harry.

Both Prince Charles and Prince William have been vocal about climate change in the days, weeks and months leading up to the historic summit.

Charles gave an impassioned speech at the opening of the summit, called for “warlike footing” in tackling climate change.

“You do not need me to tell you that the eyes and hopes of the world are upon you to act with all dispatch and decisively, because time has quite literally ran out,” he said.

“We know what we must do. With the growing global population placing ever-increasing demand on the planet’s finite resources, we have to reduce emissions urgently, and take action to tackle the carbon already in the atmosphere, including from coal-fired power stations.”

Weeks ago, Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, held their inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony, the prince’s environmental prize.

During the Earthshot ceremony, in a pre-recorded message, the Prince also spoke of the importance to take immediate action.

“We are alive in the most consequential time in human history… The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand.”

The Queen’s speech notably excluded Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has since fallen out with members of the Royal family, along with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Although Harry and Meghan have together been recognised for their commitment to limiting their family to two children for environmental reasons, the Queen did not mention either.

“In the coming days, the world has a chance to join in the shared objective creating a safer, stabler future for our people and the planet on which we depend.”

The Queen said she hoped that “true statesmanship” would prevail over the politics of climate change throughout the conference.

“I, for one, hope this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment and achieve true statesmanship.”

“We are doing this, not for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children and those who will follow in their footsteps.”

The Queen’s was forced to withdraw from attending the conference in person following growing health concerns in recent weeks.

Doctors advised the 95-year-old monarch to rest for at least two weeks, just over a week after she spent a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.