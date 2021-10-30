Live

Doctors have advised Queen Elizabeth to rest for at least the next fortnight, just over a week after she spent a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

The 95-year-old monarch has been told to avoid official visits and only undertake desk-based duties during this time, palace officials say.

She had resumed some light duties on Tuesday, including two virtual audiences with the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors to the UK.

“Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in its statement.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

The monarch had already pulled out of addressing world leaders in person at the COP26 summit in Glasgow next week.

She had also cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland last week.

But a palace source said she remained in good spirits and recorded a video address for COP delegates on Friday afternoon.

Further rest for the Queen was “a sensible precaution,” the source added.

The Queen appeared in a cheerful mood in video footage released by the palace on Thursday, when she took part in a ceremony awarding a medal for poetry.

She has also been shown accepting credentials from foreign ambassadors via video link.

-with AAP