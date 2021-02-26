Queen Elizabeth has given a sweet, subtle nod to her unwell husband, as Prince Philip’s ailing health keeps him in hospital.

Wearing the sentimental Diamond Clematis brooch she first wore in her 1947 engagement photos, the Queen appeared in a video chat to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

The brooch is adorned with six diamond petals, and has made a few reappearances over the years since it was first gifted to her by the household.

“Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important,” the 94-year-old said.

“And the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

A palace insider told Us Weekly that between stripping the patronages from her grandson, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, she was feeling overwhelmed.

“The Queen has had some tearful moments mixed with anger and disappointment,” the source said.

“Emotions are definitely running high.”

But that’s not the only family drama the Queen needs to worry about.

Royal rift

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and his big brother may have finally reached boiling point, following the Sussexes’ official departure from royal life.

Sources close to Prince William said he was “really sad and genuinely shocked” by Prince Harry and Markle’s response to the Queen, reports The Sunday Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially stripped of their royal patronages following their one-year probation period.

A statement by Buckingham Palace indicated the Queen was “saddened” but felt it was “not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

But it was the reaction from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that left Prince William “very upset”.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The Duke of Cambridge believed this response was “insulting and disrespectful”, and apparently against royal procedure.

One palace insider told The Sunday Times the Sussexes should have remained silent.

You don’t answer the Queen back – it’s just not done.



This comes as the palace braces itself for the upcoming release of the Sussexes’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview will controversially air on the same day as the Queen’s Commonwealth Day address, as rumours swirl the two were intentionally trying to upstage her.

The Sun reports Winfrey will give “real insight” into the feud between the princes, their expanding family and life after stepping down.

Eugenie keeps it real

New parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been praised on social media for the honesty of their Instagram post introducing the world to their newborn baby.

Showing off baby August’s face for the first time, the couple received scores of comments applauding them for showing off the reality of their first days of parenthood.

Among the congratulatory messages, Instagram users said they were impressed that “she looks so real and not glammed – like most mums in the early haze of having a newborn”.

Another commenter thanked the Princess for “sharing a true postpartum picture”

Followers also pointed out Brooksbank’s apparent fatigue – a true depiction of the shift to life with an infant.

“They look knackered just like every brand new parent.”