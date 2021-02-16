Oprah Winfrey has announced she will sit down will Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle for a 90-minute tell-all interview with the royal couple next month.

The American talk show host will have what she describes as an “intimate conversation” with Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, in what will be their first TV interview since their shock announcement a year ago they were stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family.

The prime time special, which will air on CBS News on March 7, was announced on Tuesday morning (Australian time), a day after the couple revealed they were expecting their second child.

In a statement, CBS explained the interview will be staged in two parts.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the statement read.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” it continued.

Harry and Meghan married in a glittering ceremony in 2018 that captured the world’s attention but later gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

The couple moved to California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

Their relationship with the British press swiftly soured and the couple have launched legal cases against several newspapers.

Last week, Meghan won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018.

Winfrey, one of the richest and most influential women in the US, in 2011 ended her top-rated daily television talk show where she interviewed presidents and celebrities.

