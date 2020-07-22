Prince George photos mark his seventh birthday

Britain’s Prince George, third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, is shown flashing a gap-toothed smile in two photos released to mark his seventh birthday.

The photos, taken earlier in July by his mother Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday (British time).

The young prince turns seven on July 22.

George is the eldest of William and Kate’s three children. He and siblings Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, are rarely seen in public and few photographs of them are released, but it has become a tradition for snapshots taken by Kate to be published on special occasions.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said. It did not say where the photos were taken.

One picture shows George dressed in a dark green polo shirt, his hair neatly brushed, while in the other he wears a T-shirt with a camouflage pattern and his hair was tousled. He appeared to have lost one or more of his milk teeth.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London in July 2013. He made his first public appearance a day later, when his parents stood on the hospital steps in front of a huge crowd of photographers and camera crews.

As Britain takes its first steps out of COVID-19 lockdown, and with holiday options limited, George is expected to spend his birthday at home. In 2019, he celebrated his big day on holiday with his family on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The Cambridges have been active on social media during the pandemic. Pictures of Princess Charlotte released for her birthday in May showed her delivering food to families near the Cambridges’ Norfolk estate.

A couple of weeks earlier, photos released for Prince Louis’ second birthday showed him getting colourful and creative in the garden of the estate.

-with AAP