Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince George photos mark his seventh birthday

Prince George photos mark his seventh birthday

prince george seven birthday
Photos released by Kensington Palace for Prince George's seventh birthday. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Britain’s Prince George, third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, is shown flashing a gap-toothed smile in two photos released to mark his seventh birthday.

The photos, taken earlier in July by his mother Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday (British time).

The young prince turns seven on July 22.

George is the eldest of William and Kate’s three children. He and siblings Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, are rarely seen in public and few photographs of them are released, but it has become a tradition for snapshots taken by Kate to be published on special occasions.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said. It did not say where the photos were taken.

One picture shows George dressed in a dark green polo shirt, his hair neatly brushed, while in the other he wears a T-shirt with a camouflage pattern and his hair was tousled. He appeared to have lost one or more of his milk teeth.

prince george birthday seven
A picture of Princess Charlotte released for her fifth birthday.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London in July 2013. He made his first public appearance a day later, when his parents stood on the hospital steps in front of a huge crowd of photographers and camera crews.

As Britain takes its first steps out of COVID-19 lockdown, and with holiday options limited, George is expected to spend his birthday at home. In 2019, he celebrated his big day on holiday with his family on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The Cambridges have been active on social media during the pandemic. Pictures of Princess Charlotte released for her birthday in May showed her delivering food to families near the Cambridges’ Norfolk estate.

A couple of weeks earlier, photos released for Prince Louis’ second birthday showed him getting colourful and creative in the garden of the estate.

prince louis birthday photo
Prince Louis, the youngest Cambridge, in a photo released for his second birthday in April. Photo: AAP

-with AAP

Trending Now

Virus update: Victorian prisons locked down, other states introduce stricter rules
jobkeeper-rorts
JobKeeper or JobSeeker? Australians can now get both
private-health-insurance
Private health insurance providers have failed the pandemic test
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves: Actor, saint and comic book writer, and other star side-hustles
More teachers failing maths and English test. But not everyone got a fair go
Job seekers to be ‘pushed into poverty’ under revamped unemployment scheme
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video