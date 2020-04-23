Young Prince Louis shows his creative side in birthday photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released photos of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday.

In the pictures, the young prince is doing what thousands of children across Britain have been doing – making rainbow tribute posters.

The posters are put up in front windows across the nation as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince Louis, who turns two on Thursday, was photographed by proud mother Kate Middleton at their Norfolk home earlier in April – proudly showing off his paint-covered hands.

His artwork – a rainbow handprint picture – is one of five photographs released to mark the milestone.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society. She has regularly released photos she has taken of her older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to mark their birthdays.

Louis’ artwork is likely to be part of Prince William and Kate’s home-schooling lessons, with the duchess guiltily admitting she kept the make-shift classroom up and running during the Easter holidays.

In a recent interview, she said she found teaching her children at home “challenging”, and added with a laugh “don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean”.

Kate also revealed her surprise at her children’s awareness about the coronavirus outbreak, and she has tackled the subject with them in “age appropriate” ways.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge is fifth in line to the throne. He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

Louis has rarely been seen in public – his most prominent outing was his first appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019. He joined his parents, siblings and other members of the royal family.

But he has featured in images released by William and Kate and was most recently seen in a video with his older brother and sister applauding Britain’s health workers and carers.

Prince Louis’ birthday comes just two days after his great-grandmother, the Queen, turned 94. She celebrated the milestone quietly at Windsor Castle, having scuttled plans for the traditional gun salute because of the coronavirus pandemic.

-with AAP