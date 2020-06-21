Prince William’s birthday marked with candid family snaps

What birthday present do you give the prince who has everything? Some beautiful family snaps, Kate Middleton says.

To celebrate Prince William’s 38th birthday on Sunday (UK time), Kensington Palace released photos of the prince and his children – taken by none other than Kate herself.

A passionate amateur photographer, Kate regularly snaps candid family photos.

This set show the prince being swamped by their three children – Prince Louis, 2, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 6.

The second photo is a classic family portrait; the three children flanking their father on a swing.

It’s the third birthday in lockdown for the royals – Louis and Charlotte recently celebrated in low-key style, while George turns seven next month.

On the other side of the globe, non-royal baby Archie celebrated his first birthday last month with dad Harry and mum Meghan in their new Los Angeles home.

Brothers William and Harry have been unable to meet physically since the virus swept the world, but a royal insider claimed this week they’re still chatting regularly, using Zoom of course.

It’s just part of the new normal for the brothers, who are trying their best to navigate the exit of Harry and Meghan from the official royal family.

The source told Express the brothers are keeping their chats low key and casual, at William’s orchestration.

They take place after dinner for William – when he and Harry chat, it’s night in England while the day is just starting for the younger sibling.

“Just two brothers have a chat,” the loose-lipped source said.

“No one else is involved. It takes the pressure off.”

William and Kate have regularly used Zoom to spread messages to their followers throughout the pandemic, talking openly and earnestly about mental health.