Prince Charles was at a lunch event with Prince Albert just days before the Monaco royal was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Prince Albert is the first royal to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two princes sat near each other at a round table event in London on March 10 – meaning the Prince of Wales might have been exposed to the potentially lethal infection.

A spokesperson for Prince Albert has said his health was not of great concern, despite his diagnosis. He is reportedly still working, although remaining in his private apartments.

At the time of writing, it was unknown if Prince Charles has been tested for the coronavirus.

It comes as the Queen on Thursday released a statement urging Britain to unite during the virus outbreak, which she called “a period of great concern and uncertainty”.

“Our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” it read.

The Queen and her 98-year-old husband. Prince Philip. are practising social distancing at Windsor castle after cancelling upcoming royal events.

The Queen, 93, will apparently continue some public appearances so as not to alarm Britons, despite being in the highest risk category for the virus.

The Duke of Edinburgh joined her at Windsor Castle this week. He usually lives in a cottage on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, but was flown by helicopter to the castle, west of London, to be with his wife.

The move clearly put paid to rumours circulating on social media that Philip had died, and his death was being kept quiet.

Meanwhile, their grandson, Prince Harry, has made the “incredibly hard decision” to postpone the 2020 Invictus Games.

The games, which bring together wounded or injured servicemen and women from all over the world, had been planned for May in the Netherlands.

In a video, Harry said delaying the event was the safest option amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

“This was an incredibly hard decision for us to make and I am so grateful for everyone who’s worked so hard over the past few weeks to try to find any alternative to try and carry out these games in a different way in a safe way” he said.

The @WeAreInvictus patron, the #DukeofSussex, has released a video message to the #InvictusGames competitors recognising their disappointment at the news, but that it's the best outcome for their safety and recovery. #CoronavirusUpdate #IG2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SLbT7QOl7D — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 19, 2020

On Thursday, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also posted a compassionate message about the pandemic on their Sussex Royals Instagram page.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty,” it said.

“From posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being.”

Back in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are home-schooling their two eldest children, six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The children’s school, Thomas’s Battersea in London, has closed due to the coronavirus crisis, leaving the young royals to continue their schooling online.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain has topped 3200.

In more fallout for the royals from the pandemic, another of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, faces the likely rescheduling her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple were due to tie the knot on May 29 but are reportedly reconsidering the date amid the worsening pandemic.

They have already cancelled their reception, which had been planned for a marquee in the gardens at Buckingham Palace.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a palace spokesperson said.