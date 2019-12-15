First, the scandalous photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Then that television interview.

In another drama for Buckingham Palace, the family has started getting nasty reviews on TripAdvisor from visitors who say the Queen ignored them and guards were intimidating.

It has been a rough few weeks for the royals.

Could it be that Britain’s most famous family is getting worried it has an image problem?

One might draw that conclusion.

The palace has announced it is on the hunt for a social media chief to promote the global “reputation” of the Queen and other royals.

The successful candidate will work “with an eye to the future”, the palace said, to find “new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage”.

The job advertisement goes on: “The reaction to our work is always high profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward”.

The new “head of digital engagement” will be paid £45,000 to £50,000 ($87,200 to $96,900) for a 37.5-hour week working out of Buckingham Palace.

The palace said it was looking for someone experienced who could maximise an opportunity and “minimise any risks”.

“Whether you’re covering a state visit, award ceremony or royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” the advertisement read.

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 24, 2014

The last tweet was sent personally by The Queen from her official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy #TheQueenTweets — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 24, 2014

The job comes at a critical time for the royal family, amid a series of revelations about the relationship between the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and pedophile US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry has also complained since 2016 of abuse and harassment against his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in British newspapers and social media.

Meghan was once a regular over-sharer on social media, but deleted her personal posts once she was in a relationship with Prince Harry.

The young couple now carefully curates their social media presence, sharing announcements and photographs to their 9.9 million Instagram followers.

Prince Harry and wife Kate also use Instagram to connect with royal-watchers, with a following of 10.4 million.

The two couples used to share an account, but Meghan and Harry split from William and Kate in April.

Buckingham Palace’s Twitter account is followed by 4.4 million users.

-with AAP