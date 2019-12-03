The woman who claims she slept with the Duke of York when she was a teenager has urged the British public to “stand by her” and “not accept this as OK” in her first UK television interview.

Insisting the royal team would “keep coming up with ridiculous excuses”, Virginia Giuffre contradicted Prince Andrew’s denial of an encounter – with a description of how she says the pair first met.

The 36-year-old American, who alleged she was 17 when trafficked to the UK by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said she was escorted to London nightclub Tramp after meeting the prince.

Accompanying her was Epstein – who took his own life in August in a New York prison – and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell who later informed her exactly what “to do for Andrew”, Ms Giuffre said.

“We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously – you were with a prince,” she told Panorama, the BBC One investigative program titled The Prince and the Epstein Scandal.

Before Ms Giuffre bore witness to “the most hideous dancer” she ever saw, Prince Andrew asked her what she would like to drink, she said, recounting to the BBC her introduction to the prince in 2001.

“I said, ‘Oh, you know, something from the bar’. He had something clear. I know mine was vodka … and then he asked me to dance,” Ms Giuffre said.

“He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere.”

This was in defiance of the Duke’s claim made in his disastrous Newsnight interview that he did not sweat because of a medical condition he has after suffering an overdose of adrenalin in the Falklands War.

Ms Giuffre said she didn’t have a choice but to “keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me”.

Ms Giuffre said she was given clear instructions after leaving Tramp.

“In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick.”

She said that later that evening, she had sex with the Duke upstairs at Ms Maxwell’s house in Belgravia.

Prince Andrew strenuously denies the claims and Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations “false and without any foundation”, stating: “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors” by the duke is “categorically untrue”.

In his previous BBC interview, which was branded a “car crash” and led to him withdrawing from public duties, the prince was questioned about a photo that showed him with his arm around his accuser’s waist.

The prince said he did not recall it being taken but said it was “definitely” him in the photo. He questioned whether it was taken in London because he said he always wears a suit and tie there.

Previously, his camp had suggested it couldn’t be Andrew’s hand in the photo because he has fat fingers.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean come on,” Ms Giuffre said.

“I’m calling BS on this. He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

She went on: “I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

Andrew was widely criticized for failing to show remorse for his association with the dead pedophile financier or empathy with Epstein’s victims in the BBC TV interview.



Effectively sacked by the royal family, he has resigned from a large number of patronages and organizations have cut ties with him.

-with agencies