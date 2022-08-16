Adele reveals why she cancelled her Las Vegas residency

Live

Popstar Adele has finally opened up on the reasons for her last-minute cancellation of her hotly anticipated Las Vegas shows.

In an interview with Elle magazine published on Tuesday, the Grammy winner said she scrapped the shows because “there was just no soul in it”.

In January, the London singer-songwriter broke down in tears on social media announcing her planned Vegas venture wouldn’t go ahead. But she offered few details about why.

Adele’s teary cancellation came just a day before the much-anticipated 12-week residency had been due to start. She told fans she was sorry, “but my show ain’t ready.”

On Tuesday she finally revealed more details.

“The stage setup wasn’t right,” Adele told Elle.

“It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Adele said while she was embarrassed at the cancellation, she was proud she had stood by her artistic needs.

“The first couple of months were really, really hard,” she said.

“But it actually made my self-confidence grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.

“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

In December last year, the British popstar signed an exclusive deal to take over the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, with weekly Friday and Saturday performances.

On January 21, Adele released her tearful announcement video, 24 hours before her long-awaited residency began.

She told fans at the time the show had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID”.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you,” she said.

The star has since announced new dates for Las Vegas. Weekends with Adele will run at Caesars Palace from November to March.