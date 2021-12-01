‘See you at Caesars’: Adele announces Las Vegas residency

Live

Adele has announced her next venture – a residency in Las Vegas titled, Weekends With Adele.

The British popstar will take over the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel as part of an exclusive deal, with weekly Friday and Saturday performances due to begin in the new year.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” the singer tweeted early on Wednesday (Australian time).

The announcement has long been rumoured, and comes after the release of the singer-songwriter’s fourth album, 30, on November 19.

The set is already the fastest-selling album of the year, the biggest-selling album of 2021, and currently holds the no.1 spot on the album charts in the US, Britain and Australia.

It is Adele’s first album in six years. Her last album prior, 25, was released in November 2015.

The album sold 839,000 units in a week in the US and registered 185 million streams during its first week.

Adele will perform two shows each weekend for 12 weeks between January 21 and April 16, 2022, with a one-week break in February.

The British singer has previously spoken of her displeasure of touring, and playing to large crowds, telling an audience, “touring isn’t something I’m good at”.

“Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again,” she told a previous world tour in 2017.

“The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

The song conversationalist will play at a 4100-capacity venue for three months, four hours from her Los Angeles home.

Tickets for Weekends With Adele will be sold through a presale on Friday (December 3), before being made available to the public on December 7.

Adele joins a long list of superstar performers to book a Vegas residency, with Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Elton John all securing lucrative deals to play in the city.

Dion and John, as well as Mariah Carey, Madonna, Sting, Rod Stewart, and Cher have previously been resident artists at the Colosseum.

Usher is the current resident performer at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum and will wrap before Adele arrives in January.

Adele repeatedly denied rumours of her potential residency in Las Vegas when asked in July and August this year.