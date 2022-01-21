‘Gutted’ Adele cancels long-awaited Las Vegas residency

Live

Adele has sobbed her way through a bombshell social media announcement that she has postponed her planned Las Vegas residency.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer said in a video posted to Instagram on Friday (Australian time).

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

The announcement came just a day before the much-anticipated 12-week residency was due to start.

The British popstar had signed to take over the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel as part of an exclusive deal, with Friday and Saturday performances scheduled from this weekend.

“All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon,” an emotional Adele wrote.

“I’m gutted – I’m sorry it’s so last-minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

The confirmation of 2022’s long-rumoured Weekends with Adele late last year followed the release of the singer-songwriter’s fourth album, 30, on November 19.

Adele had been due to perform two shows each weekend until April 16. Along with two dates in London’s Hyde Park later in 2022 and her recent One Night Only CBS special filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas residency shows were her only concert dates in support of 30 to be announced so far.

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be,” Adele said.

“We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele’s 30, her first album in six years, quickly became the fastest and biggest-selling album of 2021. It sold 839,000 units in its first week in the US, and registered 185 million streams.