Actor Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the tigger of the gun that fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

In an upcoming TV interview to be released by the ABC in the US on Friday, Baldwin is seen breaking down talking about the October 21 shooting in New Mexico.

It is Baldwin’s his first full interview since the incident which saw Hutchins lose her life. Director Joel Souza was also be injured.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor told US broadcaster ABC television host George Stephanopoulos, according to the excerpt of the interview.

“So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin.

“No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never,” Baldwin replied.

According to authorities, Baldwin was informed the gun was safe to handle, however, investigation as to how a live round ended up in the weapon is still ongoing.

Baldwin was questioned during his interview with Stephanopoulos how a live round managed to be loaded in the prop gun.

The journalist noted how the Rust script never called for a fired gun.

Baldwin said that he had “no idea” how a live bullet got onto the set of the movie he was making near Santa Fe.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said.

Authorities in their investigation have so far noted “complacency” in how weapons were handled and managed on the Rust set.

However, it was too soon to determine whether charged will be filed.

A string of independent civil lawsuits concerning liability and gun safety have been filed.

The head of lighting on the film Rust filed a lawsuit against the actor for the fatal shooting in November.

The suit alleges negligence causing him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt Serge Svetnoy forever.

Baldwin has only been seen public a handful of times since to October shooting.

The actor was captured consoling the husband and son of Hutchins just days after the fatal incident, meeting the distraught loved ones.

– with AAP