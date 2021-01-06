After six years of marriage, one of the world’s most controversial couples are reportedly headed for Splitsville.

Multiple sources have claimed reality TV queen Kim Kardashian, 40, is on the verge of filing for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, 43.

Page Six reported Kardashian has already enlisted the help of divorce attorney to the stars Laura Wasser, with sources telling the entertainment news outlet “divorce is imminent”.

Wasser previously worked with Kardashian on her divorce from Kris Humphries, and has helped scores of other A-listers separate including Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Stevie Wonder, Hilary Duff and Patricia Arquette.

“They are keeping it low key, but they are done,” an anonymous source told Page Six of Kardashian and West.

Rumours of a rift between the couple have swelled since West’s highly publicised mental breakdown in August, amid his bizarre bid for presidency.

Since then, the couple have spent much of their time apart, with West residing at his $US14 million ($18 million) Wyoming ranch while Kardashian and the couple’s four children stayed in California.

Kardashian has also been spotted without her wedding ring, and West did not spend the holidays with his family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

On the rocks

West’s erratic behaviour following his bipolar disorder diagnosis has been another sore spot in the marriage.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” the source continued.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer. She is serious about her prison reform campaign.

“Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it.”

But an insider close to West claims the rift might be even less amicable than we think.

The insider claimed the rapper “is completely over the entire family”, and “wants nothing to do with them” or their “unbearable” TV show.

In July, West sent a number of fiery tweets alleging he was seeking divorce because Kardashian met rapper Meek Mill for a criminal justice summit in 2018.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’,” West wrote.

In the same Twitter frenzy, West also claimed the family was forcing him into a psychiatric facility against his will.

Kardashian has seemingly stepped back from broadcasting the intimate details of her life on the now-cancelled Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in order to advocate and campaign for prison reform.

The star has already assisted in overturning the convictions of, and freeing, at least 17 prisoners.

‘It’s not about the marriage any more’

Kardashian has reportedly kept a tight lid on the split and has been focusing on their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 20 months.

A source told E! News the marriage had been on the rocks for months but West and Kardashian hadn’t filed the papers for their children’s sake.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” the source said.

“They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.

“It’s not about the marriage any more. She’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them.”