This year has already delivered its fair share of curveballs – so much so that Kanye West throwing his hat into the 2020 presidential ring isn’t even in the top weirdest things we have seen so far.

As the internet melts down over the possibility of Yeezy for president, others are looking to a potential silver lining (or dark cloud, depending on how you look at it).

Is this a Simpsons episode? — Chad (@anything4views) July 5, 2020

On the one hand, the prospect of Kim Kardashian as the next First Lady of the US screams, ‘We are living in a simulation’.

But on the other hand, it wouldn’t be the first time the US opened the White House doors to a wildly under-qualified reality star.

Either way, if there is even the slightest chance of seeing a Kardashian in the Oval Office, you can rest assured mom-ager Kris Jenner will find a way to make it happen.

So while we ponder how much deeper into disaster the US intends to spiral, it’s worth seeing exactly how Kimmy K stacks up to other FLOTUS’ throughout history.

Leadership

Natural-born leader Michelle Obama set the standard for First Ladies.

Her confidence, capacity to inspire and influence others, and her ability to maintain composure under pressure is unparalleled.

But if there is one thing every Kardashian knows, it’s how to influence and inspire – and that is something her 178 million Instagram followers can attest to.

Because, really, what is a leader without a group of loyal, dedicated followers?

Kardashian has consistently held a top seat as one of the most followed people in the world (she is currently seventh), was the most searched for person in 26 different countries in 2015 and has spent the last decade at the forefront of the fashion and beauty scene.

Sure, Kardashian might be using her platform to promote the importance of contouring and waist-trainers over say, poverty awareness and equal rights, but we can’t deny the woman has reach.

Time Management

The day-to-day life of a FLOTUS can be hectic to say the least.

But you might be surprised to learn the daily routine of Ms Obama isn’t actually all too different to Kardashian’s, with both women starting their mornings before sunrise with a workout and healthy breakfast.

“I started getting up at 4.30 in the morning and going to the gym. With exercising, the more you do it, the more you get into it,” Ms Obama told Prevention.

“And the more you see results, the more you’re pushing for the next level. That’s when it just clicked for me.”

Next on the agenda is any number of public speaking engagements, meetings for future projects, or promotional activities for their latest endeavours – like Ms Obama’s autobiography, Becoming.

Kardashian, who can already tick ‘addressing the White House’ off her bucket list, has also proven that she’s a great public speaker and a savvy businesswoman capable of juggling many different hats at once.

Over the years, she has found success in her reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians and its many spin-offs, her label DASH, her shape-wear brand SKIMS, her foray into the tech world with the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app, her KKW beauty and fragrance lines and even her coffee table book of selfies, titled Selfish – and she does it all with four children under the age of eight.

Compassion and political advocacy

The ability to implement meaningful change is a highly desirable attribute for a First Lady.

Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most revered First Ladies in history, used her position to support the civil rights movement and was on the board of directors for the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Along with ‘businesswoman’ and ‘entrepreneur’, Kardashian is already following in the footsteps of Hillary Clinton and Ms Obama and will soon be able to add ‘lawyer’ to her resume.

Kardashian, whose father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer, is in the middle of a four-year law apprenticeship and has already thrown her weight behind a number of worthy causes, such as prison reform.

In fact, the 39-year-old has been instrumental in granting clemency for at least 17 federal prisoners who have sought to receive reduced sentences or have been wrongfully imprisoned, including Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who spent 21 years of a life sentence behind bars for a first-time drug offence.