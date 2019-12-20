‘Global embarrassment’: Tim Minchin lashes PM on fires, climate

Musician and comedian Tim Minchin has joined in condemnation of Scott Morrison’s untimely Hawaiian holiday, and his government’s inaction on climate change, calling it a “global embarrassment”.

Minchin posted a picture of himself with a snow globe made of ash from the NSW bushfires on Twitter on Thursday.

The snow globe was a “hilarious/depressing package” from Greenpeace, Minchin wrote.

“It is actually snowing ash in parts of Sydney today,” he said.

“Where the bloody hell are ya?,” Minchin – the musician and lyricist behind hit musical Matilda – asked the Prime Minister.

Mr Morrison has reportedly been enjoying a family holiday in Hawaii as the devastating bushfire emergency escalated across Australia’s east this week.

On Thursday night, two volunteer firefighters died after a tree fell in front of their truck, causing it to roll, as they fought the Green Wattle Creek blaze south-west of Sydney. Three more members of the same western Sydney brigade were injured.

“Global warming will continue to increase the frequency and severity of catastrophic events like this,” Minchin wrote.

“Australia … should be a global leader in sustainability … Instead, we are a global embarrassment, with one of the highest per-capita emissions rates and one of the poorest recent records on climate action.”

Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36, died later on the same day that up to 40 homes are thought to have been destroyed at Buxton, Balmoral, Bargo and surrounding areas – and ahead of another treacherous day forecast for NSW for Saturday.

On Friday, Mr Morrison said he would cut his holiday short and return to Australia “as soon as can be arranged”. He said he “deeply regrets” any offence his holiday has caused.