Shock, sadness after two volunteer firefighters killed when their truck hit a tree and rolled

Two volunteer firefighters who died in a tragic accident overnight when their truck rolled were both young fathers from a “tight-knit” western Sydney volunteer firefighting brigade.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service released their names on Friday morning.

A firefighter for the past 13 years, Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36, both stationed at the Horsley Park Brigade, were in the front seat of a truck and were part of a convoy near the town of Buxton late on Thursday night when a free fell across the road, forcing the vehicle to flip and roll off the road.

The two men died at the scene, while three other firefighters were injured and taken to hospital. They had been able to independently free themselves from the crashed truck.

Mr Keaton, whose father was on Thursday fighting fires in Sydney’s northwest, joined the NSW RFS in 2006 and was the Horsley Park brigade’s deputy captain.

They were saving lives but ultimately lost theirs. Two male @NSWRFS volunteers killed when their tanker crashed at #Buxton in the Green Wattle Creek bushfire. A very, very sad day. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/ryjWjB26LD — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) December 19, 2019

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is returning from a trip to Hawaii with his family, issued a statement on Friday morning saying the men were “bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit”.

“I express my sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the firefighters who have so tragically been killed overnight.

“They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians.

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/p3Y8zX3hBj — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

Police said the driver and front passenger died at the scene, while three other firefighters were injured and have been hospitalised.

The fatal accident occurred at the end of an exhausting day during which it’s feared some 40 homes were lost in Buxton, Balmoral, Bargo and surrounding areas as the Green Wattle Creek blaze tore through the Wollondilly Shire.

Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he spent the evening with the families of the dead firefighters.

“To not be coming home after their shift is a tremendous grief and I applaud the families and the loved ones for their remarkable comprehension of what’s been unfolding,” Mr Fitzsimmons told reporters on Friday.

“Both of these men were very well respected, they were very close, they’re a close-knit brigade, they’re a very community-focused brigade, work together, socialise together, they’re very interactive together.

“These men and women, our volunteers, are remarkable individuals.

“They’re ordinary, everyday individuals like you and I that go out and simply want to serve and protect and make a difference in their local community and they don’t ever go out in the knowledge that they might not come home.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the two firefighters represented the thousands of volunteers putting their lives at risk to fight fires.

“I can imagine the shock they’re going through and the ripple effect it is going (to have) with the volunteers,” Ms Berejiklian told the Seven Network.

Also on Thursday, three firefighters were also treated for burns after their truck at the Green Wattle Creek blaze was enveloped by flames.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Inspector Kernin Lambert had described the bushfires conditions as deadly.

“Around the Balmoral village, we had two fire fronts come together and they merged. We were experiencing firestorm-type conditions,” Mr Lambert told the ABC.

The Green Wattle Creek blaze remained at emergency warning level early on Friday, along with the huge Gospers Mountain blaze northwest of Sydney.

The neighbouring Kerry Ridge blaze and a fire on the NSW South Coast at Currowan were downgraded to a “watch and act” alert.

Inspector Lambert said the Green Wattle Creek fire developed rapidly before bearing down on the village of Balmoral.

Crews faced winds over 100km/h and 60-metre-high flame fronts, stoking a fire so fierce it sucked the oxygen out of the air.

The NSW RFS officially says 20 homes may have been lost but it is believed as many as 40 buildings were destroyed.

It’s unknown how many were houses.

‘Mega-fire’ continues to burn

Crews also continue to fight the 420,000-hectare Gospers Mountain blaze after a southerly wind change drove flames toward Bell in the upper Blue Mountains.

Firefighters are hoping to make the most of lower temperatures across NSW on Friday before extreme weather returns on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology acting NSW manager Jane Golding says the next 24 hours will be cooler but the whole state will heat up again on Saturday.

Northwest winds mean smoke will return to coastal communities while Sydney’s west could hit 45C or higher. The majority of the state away from the coast will experience temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s.

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in NSW and a statewide total fire ban remains in place.

