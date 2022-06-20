Voters crown Hamish Blake as most popular personality with Gold Logie

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake has crowned an emotional evening by being awarded the Gold Logie as Australian television’s most popular personality.

“What a huge honour,” the Melbourne-born comedian, 40, said shortly after being announced as the winner of Australian television’s most coveted award during a glitzy ceremony for the 62nd TV Week Logie awards at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

He beat other nominees for the top gong including Karl Stefanovic (Today, Nine), Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC), Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice Australia, The Voice Australia Generations, Seven), Ray Meagher (Home and Away, Seven), Julia Morris (I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Ten) and Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Ten) to claim the audience-voted award.

The win capped a huge night for Blake, who had earlier won the Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter and been presented with the award by Newton’s wife Patti.

Lego Masters had also won the Logie for most outstanding entertainment or comedy program.

ABC’s The Newsreader took home two Logies, winning most outstanding drama series, and star Anna Torv winning most outstanding actress.

The ABC’s Fires won the miniseries category, with Richard Roxburgh winning most outstanding actor.

Most outstanding supporting actor went to Colin Friels for Wakefield, and supporting actress to Heather Mitchell for Love Me.

It was also a big night for the Seven Network, with sports presenter Bruce McAvaney inducted into the TV Week Hall of Fame to a standing ovation.

Seven’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics won most outstanding sports coverage, with the award presented by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and the ABC’s Tony Armstrong.

The ABC News Breakfast sports presenter took out the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent, days after his euphoric on screen reaction to the Socceroos making it through to the World Cup.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan had her first Logies win, with most popular actress for the award-winning ABC comedy Fisk.

NITV won most outstanding documentary with Incarceration Nation.

Congratulations #IncarcerationNation on winning the #TVWeekLogies for Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program. To Dean Gibson, Helen Morrison, Mitzi Goldman & all the crew. And to the participants for opening up & shining a light on such a hard subject.@NITV 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/teE66rcpdc — NITV (@NITV) June 19, 2022

Network 10 has had a swag of wins, with MasterChef Australia, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, and Have You Been Paying Attention? all taking home awards.

Major winners

Gold Logie for the most popular personality on Australian television: Hamish Blake

TV Week Hall of Fame inductee: Bruce McAvaney, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter: Hamish Blake, Lego Masters, 9Network

Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent: Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Industry-voted awards

Most outstanding drama series: The Newsreader, ABC

Most outstanding actress: Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Most outstanding actor: Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

Most outstanding supporting actor: Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

Most outstanding supporting actress: Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel

Most outstanding factual or documentary program: Incarceration Nation, NITV

Most outstanding news coverage or public affairs report: Brittany Higgins Interview, The Project, Network 10

Most outstanding miniseries or telemovie: Fires, ABC

Most outstanding children’s program: Bluey, ABC

Most outstanding reality program: I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Most outstanding entertainment or comedy program: Lego Masters, 9Network

Most outstanding sports coverage: Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

Audience-voted awards

Most popular actor: Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

Most popular actress: Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Most popular entertainment program: Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel

Most popular panel or current affairs program: The Project, Network 10

Most popular Australian actor or actress in an international program: Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone

Most popular comedy program: Have You Been Paying Attention? Network 10

Most popular reality program: MasterChef, Network 10

Most popular lifestyle program: Travel Guides, 9Network

Most popular drama program: Home and Away, Seven Network

-with AAP