It was truly a golden night of nights as Australian TV’s greatest arrived on the Gold Coast red carpet for the 62nd TV Week Logie awards.

It seemed gold was the word on everyone’s lips as well as the de facto dress code for the night.

Gold Logie nominee and Home and Away actor Ray Meagher said it was wonderful to see people at the awards after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Just to see old mates and all that, it’s great that the show’s back on the road,” he said.

In some of the early awards, Nine’s Lego Masters has won the Logie for most outstanding entertainment or comedy program.

Presenter Hamish Blake and Lego designer Ryan McNaught accepted the award, joking that they could have built a Logie statue themselves –in 10 hours.

In the audience-voted awards, most popular drama program went to Seven’s Home and Away, and most popular lifestyle program to Nine’s Travel Guides.

The awards returned with a few changes since the last time they were staged.

The Silver Logie for most popular presenter has been renamed the Bert Newton Award in honour of the late presenter, who died in October.

Old Moonface, as he was affectionately known, hosted the Logies 19 times and won the coveted Gold Logie in 1979, 1981, 1982 and 1984.

Blake accepted the award for most popular presenter, after the crowd watched a tribute to Newton and responded with a standing ovation.

“This is so special… I don’t think I’m the only person in the room who is feeling a bit emotional,” said Blake after receiving the award from Newton’s wife Patti.

“There will never be another Bert.”

On a bittersweet note, the night also featured a tribute to the long-running soapie Neighbours, a week after the show filmed its final scenes.

Kitty Flanagan, from ABC comedy Fisk, won the award for most popular actress, her first Logies win.

It’s also been a big night for the Seven Network, with sports presenter Bruce McAvaney inducted into the TV Week Hall of Fame, again bringing the crowd to its feet.

The network’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics won most outstanding sports coverage, with the award presented by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and the ABC’s Tony Armstrong.

The ABC News Breakfast sports presenter took out the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent, days after his euphoric on screen reaction to the Socceroos making it through to the World Cup.

Network 10 has had a swag of wins, with MasterChef Australia taking out the Logie for most popular reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winning most outstanding reality program, and Have You Been Paying Attention? winning most popular comedy program.

A new Logie, for most popular Australian actor in an international program, went to Jacki Weaver for Yellowstone.

