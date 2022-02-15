Oscars 2022: Here’s where you can watch the Best Picture nominees

The stage is set and the nominees have been announced, but the 94th Academy Awards are still more than a month from now.

If you ask us, that’s the perfect amount of time to catch up on (or re-watch) the top nominees.

And in the age of streaming, some of the films nominated for Oscars are just a push of a button away.

Here’s where you can watch the nominees for Best Picture in 2022.

Best Picture

Power of The Dog

Jane Campion’s western has the most nominations this year, leading with 12 nods.

It’s streaming on Netflix, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi-Smit McPhee and real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

All of these actors are nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film.

Campion is also nominated for Best Director.

Belfast

The semi-autobiographical film, starring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan is in cinemas now.

As well as Best Picture, Belfast earned nominations in the Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Supporting Actress (Dench) and Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds) categories.

CODA

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf man and the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults)

His CODA co-star Marlee Matlin was the first deaf nominee and winner in 1986 for Children of a Lesser God.

Stream CODA on Apple TV.

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay’s climate change satire premiered on Netflix to mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Even so, it is nominated for four Oscars.

Despite its almighty cast, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett, the film attracted no nominations in the best acting categories.

Drive My Car

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, this film traces the bond that forms between a widowed actor and the young woman who becomes his driver.

It’s based on the 2014 short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, author of Norwegian Wood and 1Q84.

Drive My Car is also Japan’s entry into the Best International Feature Film category.

You can still catch it in cinemas.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, a feast for the eyes and ears, is in cinemas now.

The director was shockingly snubbed by the Oscars, but the film is nominated in a slew of other categories.

Hopefully, that cushions the blow.

The accomplished composer Hans Zimmer, who scored the film, was nominated for Best Original Score.

King Richard

Nominated for Best Actor, Will Smith plays Richard Williams in this biopic about raising his daughters Venus and Serena to become the tennis champions they are known as today.

The film’s original song, performed by Beyoncé, earned the celebrated artist her first Oscar nomination.

King Richard is available in cinemas.

Licorice Pizza

This is the tale of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) growing up, running around and falling in love in 1973.

Paul Thomas Anderson is nominated for a gong in directing and original screenplay, too.

Watch Licorice Pizza in cinemas now.

Nightmare Alley

Director Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley whisks you into 1940s New York with the all-star cast of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe and Toni Collette.

The noir thriller, also nominated in the cinematography, costume and production design categories, is showing in cinemas.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is in cinemas now, but it will also dance its way into our living rooms come March 2 on Disney+. The choice is yours.

The film earned seven nominations all up.

As the film’s producer, Spielberg has now produced 11 films nominated for Best Picture, a new record for the Oscars.

What else?

Best Picture aside, here is where you can watch some of the other prominent nominees:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (cinemas)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

House of Gucci (cinemas)

Spencer (cinemas)

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime Video)

tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV)

The Worst Person in the World (cinemas)

Cyrano (cinemas)

For some family fun, Encanto, Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon are available on Disney+.

These films are nominated alongside The Mitchells vs the Machines (Netflix) and Flee (in cinemas February 17) in the category for Best Animated Feature Film.

The latter, a documentary drama, traces the extraordinary life of ‘Amin’ (a pseudonym to protect the subject’s identity) who recounts his escape from Afghanistan as a child refugee.

Flee is also up for Best Documentary and International Feature Film for Denmark.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is on March 27.