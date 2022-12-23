Weather Tropical cyclone Ellie hits Northern Territory
Tropical cyclone Ellie hits Northern Territory

Tropical Cyclone Ellie has made landfall in a sparsely populated area of Daly River Mouth in the Northern Territory.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are occurring between Daly RiverMouth south to Wadeye and inland to Peppimenarti in the region near the Timor Sea.

The Category 1 storm crossed the coast at 11pm CST and is moving south over land causing sustained winds and heavy rainfall.

Gales with gust of up to 90 km/h may also develop south of Wadeye to the Nothern Territory-West Australia border in the morning.

A statement released by the Bureau of Meteorology said low-lying coastal areas may endure minor flooding and tides would be higher than normal between Dundee Beach and Wyndham.

Residents of Wadeye are being advised to check their household plans and await advice.

People in or near Wyndham, Kununurra and to the Northern Territory border are advised that the risk of cyclonic weather has passed.

 

 

cyclone
