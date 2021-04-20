Temperatures around Melbourne dropped more than five degrees in 90 minutes on Tuesday as a gusty cold front moved across the state.

The cool change is expected to bring heavy rain and possibly hail to the city on Tuesday afternoon, and the weather bureau has issued a road warning for drivers.

ABC weather presenter and meteorologist Nate Byrne said the cold front was going to a “big one”.

“It’s going to bring a bit of a drink, we’re looking at between 8 and 15 millimetres [of rain] for the city,” he said, adding that rain had already started falling in some parts of Melbourne early on Tuesday afternoon.

The system brought a stark temperature change as it moved across the state.

At Melbourne Airport the temperature dropped from 19.1 degrees at 10am to 13.4 degrees by 11.30am, then down to 10.8 degrees by 1pm.

“Winter is certainly approaching with a good bit of force this morning,” Mr Byrne said on Tuesday.

In Geelong, the mercury fell from 16.8 degrees to 13.1 degrees between 9-9.30am, and had dropped all the way down to 11.6 degrees by 12pm.

“There’s been a dramatic plunge in temperatures right across the Melbourne metro area,” BoM meteorologist Jonathan How said.

“Before the change we did have fairly mild conditions of high teens up to 20 degrees, but as that cool change moved through, temperatures between 6 to 10 degrees, for the most part.”