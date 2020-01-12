BBL: Strikers smash Renegades to jump to third

The Adelaide Strikers have snapped a three-game losing streak and vaulted to third spot on the BBL ladder after walloping the Melbourne Renegades by 63 runs at Adelaide Oval.

Set 174 for victory on Sunday, the Renegades slumped to 2-10 early and never recovered, rolled for 110 in 17.4 overs against a disciplined, economical Strikers attack spearheaded by veteran seamer Peter Siddle (3-14) and spin pair Rashid Khan (2-19) and Travis Head (2-26).

“It was a great day,” Siddle said. “The way we went about it, it was a nice way to break that little streak and get back on the winners’ list.

Everyone out there did their bit and put in a near-perfect performance.”



In his return to Twenty20 ranks, unlikely bowling hero Head castled openers Marcus Harris (four) and Shaun Marsh (21).

Siddle sent the middle stump of Sam Harper (five) cartwheeling before sprinting from third man to backward point to pouch a marvellous, diving catch to snare Mohammad Nabi (six). He then sent Samit Patel and Daniel Christian packing.

Beau Webster was trapped leg-before to Rashid for a gutsy 49, having waged a lone vigil for the winless, defending champions who plunged to their ninth loss from as many starts.

Earlier, Jono Wells (58) and Matt Short (41) lifted the Strikers out of a spot of bother and to 6-173.

Jake Weatherald (27), Head (22) and Phil Salt (18) all holed out trying to go big as the home side, aggressive but reckless during the powerplay, slumped to 4-81 before the patient repair job came.

At one stage, ‘Mr Fixit’ Wells – who has 292 runs at 73 for the tournament – and Short went 43 deliveries without a boundary while in wicket-preservation mode, before finishing with a flourish, 76 coming from the final six overs to leave the Renegades reeling.

“For whatever reason we’re not getting it right,” dejected Renegades leg spinner Cameron Boyce said.

“It’s not time to point the finger or play the blame game.

“We need to figure out internally how to get out of it because at the moment, what we’re putting forward just isn’t good enough.”