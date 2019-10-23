Explosive Melbourne Cup racing allegations revealed in court

Darren Weir’s Melbourne Cup runner Red Cardinal was allegedly zapped with a conductive energy device on race day as part of a covert training regime.

Banned trainer Weir, his former assistant Jarrod McLean and stable hand Tyson Kermon are facing allegations including torturing, abusing, overworking and terrifying thoroughbred race horses Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil.

Weir, McLean and Kermond are also charged with conspiring to cheat and defraud Racing Victoria stewards during last year’s Spring Racing Carnival, between October 24 and November 17.

Court documents allege McLean took part in an “illicit covert training regime” for Red Cardinal and Yogi in the fortnight before the Cup, involving implements including the electric device, also known as a jigger, and poly pipe that was designed to deceive racing stewards and for betting purposes.

Yogi did not run in the Melbourne Cup and Red Cardinal was the last horse to cross the line.

The documents released by the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday also show another stable hand, William Hernan, is charged with using his knowledge of the illicit training regime regarding Yogi to place a $50 bet in the hopes of winning $600.

The four men faced court on Wednesday with a total of 34 charges between them.

-AAP