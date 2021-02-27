Sport Golf Recovering Tiger Woods in ‘good spirits’
Updated:

Tiger Woods has been moved to a different hospital for treatment. Photo: PA
Golfing star Tiger Woods is “in good spirits” after being moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles for treatment from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident.

PEOPLE Magazine reported a source close to Woods said the sporting great was already pondering a return to the links.

“It can’t end like this,” Woods reportedly said to close confidants who visited him in hospital.

A post from Woods’ Twitter account said he had “received follow-up procedures” on his injuries at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Friday morning (local time).

“The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits,” the tweet signed TGR added.

Open fractures to the 45-year-old’s tibia and fibula and further injuries to his foot and ankle were stabilised during surgery with the insertion of a rod, screws and pins.

The severity of the injuries, coupled with the fact that he was already sidelined following a fifth back operation, leaves the prospects of the 15-time major winner being able to return to action hanging in the balance.

Woods survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” on Tuesday morning because the interior of his vehicle remained largely intact, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Friday’s tweet said Woods and his family “want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days”.

They added there would be no further updates at this time.

-with AAP

