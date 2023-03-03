Redemption! Australia claims third Test to make India tour 2-1 with a final match chance to tie series

Live

Australia have survived a small but tricky run chase to win by nine wickets on a spinning, crumbling pitch in Indore and secure a memorable Test victory in India.

Set just 76 to win in the third Test at Holkar Stadium, Australia brought up only their second win on Indian soil since they claimed the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2004.

Travis Head (49no) and Marnus Labuschagne (28no) were there at the end for the rare victory in India to mark an extraordinary turnaround for Australia after the tourists were humiliated in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi.

A chase of less than 100 would ordinarily have been straightforward, but the pitch spinning and bouncing sharply meant Australia started day three with some apprehension.

Anxious moments

India were dismissed for 109 and 163, while Australia’s first innings of 197 ended with a dramatic collapse of 6-11.

Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with a gritty 60 in Australia’s first innings, was dismissed for a duck second ball after nicking a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Australia were forced to defend for the first 10 overs, but Head and Labuschagne started to play with a sense of freedom after Ashwin was rattled by the state of the ball.

The bowler complained several times to umpires about the ball, and continued to express his frustration even after it was changed at the 10-over mark.

Head and Labuschagne then took on the star spinner, smashing several quick boundaries to ease any tension in Australia’s dressing room.

Head’s unbeaten 49 came from just 53 balls, adding evidence that he plays his best in Asia batting at the top of the order following his promotion to open after David Warner’s exit from the tour.

Star spinner Nathan Lyon was named player of the match for his 11-99, including a legendary spell of 8-64 to run through India in their second innings.

World Test Championship

The tourists’ victory handed India only their third defeat at home in 45 Tests over the last 10 years, with Australia’s win in Pune in 2017 among them.

Australia’s hopes of winning the series are already gone, but it would be a monumental effort if they could finish their India tour level at 2-2.

The victory also confirmed Australia’s spot in the World Test Championship, to be played at The Oval in London in June.

Australia always looked likely to be in the WTC decider, but could have missed out had they been whitewashed 4-0 in India and other results went against them.

India remain their likely opponents, with captain Rohit Sharma saying before the third Test the hosts could prepare a green pitch for the fourth match in Ahmedabad if they won in Indore to get ready for the WTC final.

That green top appears a long-shot now, with India determined to bounce back next week and win the series 3-1.

-AAP