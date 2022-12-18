Australia is on the verge of wrapping up a Test in only two days for the first time in 20 years after running through South Africa twice in two days.

The Proteas have again fallen apart on a green pitch at the Gabba, crashing to 7-66 at tea on day two, level on runs with the hosts.

Just as it did in dismissing South Africa for 152 on Saturday, Australia’s superb bowling collective again shared the wickets.

Captain Pat Cummins (2-21) claimed openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee, while Scott Boland (2-14) produced another double-wicket over by removing wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen.

Star quick Mitchell Starc (2-14) became just the seventh Australian to take 300 Test wickets when he bowled Proteas No.3 Rassie van der Dussen with a classic inswinger.

The last time Australia won a Test in less than two days was in 2002 when Steve Waugh’s team rolled Pakistan for 59 and 53 in Sharjah.

The only previous two-day Test played on Australia soil was way back in 1931 against the West Indies in Melbourne.

Earlier, Australia lost 5-73 before lunch to be all out for 218, giving it a 66-run first-innings lead.

Wickets galore

After 15 wickets fell on Saturday, the game continued to move at a rapid rate on a challenging pitch for batters as South Africa’s imposing pace attack quickly worked its way through Australia’s tail.

No.5 dasher Travis Head started the first session on 78 after an impressive counter-attacking knock late on day one, guiding Australia to 5-145 by stumps and within seven runs of South Africa’s first innings total.

But Head fell just short of a century in consecutive years at the Gabba after he was dismissed by giant left-arm paceman Marco Jansen for 92 on Sunday morning.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green started in ominous fashion, middling three drives to the boundary, but was out to Jansen for 18 to continue his lean run.

Jansen made up for an ordinary innings with the bat to be the pick of the Proteas’ bowlers with figures of 3-32.

Star quick Kagiso Rabada was at his threatening and unpredictable best, expensive at times but still finishing with 4-76.

Rabada set the tone for South Africa’s fightback, removing under-pressure David Warner for a golden duck with the first ball of Australia’s innings.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey finished unbeaten on 22, while Steve Smith’s 38 was Australia’s best score after Head’s decisive knock.