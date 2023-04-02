Leicester City fires manager Brendan Rogers amid relegation fight

Live

Leicester City has fired manager Brendan Rodgers after four years at the helm after it sank into the relegation zone of the Premier League.

The Foxes dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games.

Rodgers, who recently celebrated his four years in charge at the King Power, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first FA Cup success in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.

Rodgers brought Harry Souttar to the club at the end of the January transfer window, and made him the only Australian international to currently be playing in the Premier League.

But the Socceroo centre back has only found himself in the middle of a relegation scrap.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement on Sunday: “Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

“It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Rodgers’ assistant Chris Davies and first-team fitness coach Glen Driscoll have also left.

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell have been put in immediate caretaker charge, tasked with preparing the side for Tuesday’s crunch clash with Aston Villa.

Rodgers has not had it easy this season as a host of important players left in the summer and he was only able to bring in one outfield signing.

They started the campaign terribly, losing six of their first seven games, before picking up form.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch,” Srivaddhanaprabha said.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His place in Leicester City history is assured.”