Monaco to Nice time-trial to conclude 2024 Tour de France

The 2024 Tour de France will finish with an individual time-trial from Monaco to Nice, the first time-trial on the final day of the Tour in 35 years.

The previous day will be a mountain stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole.

The final stage of the Tour, which will start in Italy for the first time, is traditionally held on the Champs Elysees in Paris, but has been moved to Nice with the French capital hosting the Olympic Games next year.

It will be the first time-trial finale since 1989 when American Greg LeMond famously made up 50 seconds on French rider Laurent Fignon to beat him by eight seconds to take the yellow jersey.

That remains the closest a French rider has come to winning the tour since Bernard Hinault’s fifth and final success in 1985.

“For the Tour de France to finish far from its traditional Parisian finale is already a historic first,” organisers said on Monday.

“But for the last two days of the 2024 edition, an extremely promising menu has been prepared, including all the necessary ingredients for major upsets at the top … on the Saturday as well as on the Sunday.”

The penultimate stage will be a tough 132-kilometre ride while the 21st stage is a challenging 35-kilometre time-trial with climbs on La Turbie and Col d’Eze before finishing in Nice’s historic Place Massena as organisers look to make competition for the yellow jersey tougher.

The Tour will start on June 29, with the grand depart from Florence to Rimini on the Adriatic coast.

-Reuters/DPA