Australia’s hopes of levelling the Border-Gavaskar series 2-2 are all but over after India star Virat Kohli went big in his first Test century in more than three years.

India piled on a massive 571, comfortably eclipsing Australia’s 480, as the fourth Test in Ahmedabad continued on its path towards a likely dull draw.

In a shock move reflecting the moribund state of the match, No.11 Matt Kuhnemann went in to open the batting with Travis Head after Usman Khawaja went off the field with lower leg soreness following a catching attempt gone wrong on the boundary.

Head, on three, and Kuhnemann, yet to score, survived the six overs to take Australia to 0-3 at stumps as star Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin pushed hard for a breakthrough.

It would be a huge blow for Australia if Khawaja can’t bat again in the Test following his epic 180 in the first innings to ensure he is the leading run scorer in the series from either team.

Earlier Kohli, who broke through for his first Test century since November 2019, was India’s last man out for 186 – his best score against Australia.

The 34-year-old was determined to make up for lost time, but none of his concentration left him after he reached his 28th Test century – and eighth against Australia – in perfect batting conditions.

His marathon innings lasted 346 balls and eight hours, after he resumed on Sunday on 59 not out.

Australia took just one wicket in each of the first two sessions of the day, meaning both teams have spent almost two entire days in the field.

But Australia was able to claim four wickets in the final session, leaving some 15 minutes to bat before stumps.

This match in the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium has been a dramatic turnaround after the first three Tests ended in less than three days on raging turners.

India No.5 Shreyas Iyer did not bat as he deals with a back issue and is in doubt to play any further part in the match.

Young spin sensation Todd Murphy (3-113) dismissed star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the day’s first session to continue his outstanding first Test series.

Murphy, who claimed 7-124 on Test debut in Nagpur last month, has bowled with control beyond his 22 years, barely giving India’s batters a bad ball through 46 overs.

For the fourth time in the series, Murphy claimed Kohli’s wicket.

Nathan Lyon sent down an extraordinary 65 overs for his 3-151.

If India wins this Test it will secure its place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London in June against Australia.

It will still likely qualify regardless, but could be overtaken if Sri Lanka wins 2-0 in New Zealand.

-AAP