US goalkeeper Kelsey Bing denies Hockeyroos in FIH Pro League shootout

An inspired goalkeeping display from US No.1 Kelsey Bing has guided the visitors to an upset penalty shootout victory over the Hockeyroos in FIH Pro League action at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre.

After claiming a 2-0 victory over world No.2 Argentina just 24 hours earlier, a young Hockeyroos side was stonewalled by Bing and her determined defensive group at every turn.

Australia applied all the pressure in the early exchanges, with Abby Wilson, Hannah Cullum-Sanders and Grace Young all giving glimpses to the future.

Renee Taylor and Wilson looked threatening from five first-half penalty corner efforts, but each time it was Bing who thwarted their efforts to keep the game goalless.

A nasty-looking hamstring injury to Hockeyroos captain Grace Stewart midway through the second term ended her night’s involvement.

Australian goalkeeper Aleisha Power was called into action to deny a US tomahawk chance in the third term as the Hockeyroos pushed forward looking for the winner.

Greta Hayes and Shanea Tonkin both had late opportunities to secure a breakthrough, but Bing would not be denied and went into the penalty shootout full of confidence.

Australia got the shootout off to the perfect start with Cullum-Sanders converting, whilst Kelee Lepage failed to convert for the US.

Then Bing, the Adelaide Fire import who starred during Hockey One, cleared Wilson’s effort when it rebounded off the post before denying Tonkin and Young.

Conversions from her US teammates Leah Crouse, Ashley Sessa and Charlotte De Vries earned the visitors the bonus point.

“We had some good opportunities, but their keeper made some great saves,” Hockeyroos midfielder Amy Lawton said.

“It was an arm wrestle and they unfortunately came out in front in the shootout. We’ll look to improve for the next game on Friday.

“‘Our defence is doing an amazing job, so hopefully we can keep that up for the rest of the series here and use that to progress and create more opportunities at the other end of the pitch.”