Erebus Motorsport reveals Camaro livery for new Supercars era

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown have shown off the first Camaros set to be unleashed in the Supercars’ new era next month.

The Erebus Motorsport pair will drive two of the 14 Gen3 Chevrolets on the grid in 2023, after the team ran Holden Commodores between 2016 and 2022.

They’ll go head to head with 11 Ford Mustangs when next-generation action commences in Newcastle on March 10.

Teammates since 2021, Brown and Kostecki are signed through to the end of 2024 and will test their cars for the first time on Monday.

“The Gen3 era is really exciting,” Gold Coast product Kostecki said.

“The cars are amazing; really mean, nice and low, wide and fast.

“I can’t wait to get to Newcastle and fire it off into turn one.”

Erebus, which has added Coca-Cola as naming rights sponsor in 2023, uncovered its new look at Movie World on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

“There has never been a more exciting time for our sport, and the launch of our new car marks a significant milestone not only for the category but also our team,” Erebus Motorsport’s managing director Shannen Kiely said.

Their big reveal came as Cam Waters and Garth Tander, of Tickford and Penrite respectively, tested their Ford Mustangs at Winton Raceway for the first time.

Five-time Bathurst winner Tander was a shock off-season departure from Red Bull, switching allegiances to race in this year’s enduros.

Both two-door prototypes have been subject to rigorous testing since they were unveiled in late 2021, with Newcastle’s tricky street circuit potentially set to mask their raw power.

“It’s probably one of the toughest street circuits, very tight,” Kostecki said.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out running down the hill along the water.”

-AAP